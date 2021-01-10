Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.53.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $103,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,420,191. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ciena by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after acquiring an additional 391,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

