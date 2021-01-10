Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

