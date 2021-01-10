Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

