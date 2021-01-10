Citigroup Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

