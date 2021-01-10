Civic Trading 67.5% Higher This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 67.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $97.56 million and $83.54 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

