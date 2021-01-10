Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clinigen Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

CLIGF stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

