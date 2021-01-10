CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLPS opened at $3.69 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Story: Operating Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.