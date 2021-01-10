CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNO. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

