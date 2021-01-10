Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

