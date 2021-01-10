Colin R. Day Acquires 3,500 Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) insider Colin R. Day bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.16) per share, with a total value of £37,940 ($49,568.85).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,366 ($17.85). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 891.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.06%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

