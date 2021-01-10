Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

COLB stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

