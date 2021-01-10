Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,947,268.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,715,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,240 shares of company stock worth $58,177,932 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.