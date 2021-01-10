Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) price target by Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.11 ($6.02).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

CBK stock opened at €5.47 ($6.43) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.69. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.