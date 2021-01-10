Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $698.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

