Comparing NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) & MDwerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK)

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) and MDwerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get NIC alerts:

This table compares NIC and MDwerks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34% MDwerks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIC and MDwerks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $354.20 million 5.19 $50.43 million $0.77 35.60 MDwerks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than MDwerks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NIC and MDwerks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 0 1 3 1 3.00 MDwerks 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIC currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given NIC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NIC is more favorable than MDwerks.

Risk & Volatility

NIC has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDwerks has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NIC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIC beats MDwerks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

About MDwerks

MDwerks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes healthcare technology solutions and provides services to the health care industry. It markets and leases digital pen technology, which includes sale of digital pens to healthcare providers, as well as provides funding to the healthcare provider industry. The company also offers FUNDwerks solutions, which electronically manage loans, loan repayments, and the movement of funds through linked bank accounts. Its customers include doctors, clinics, surgical or hospital based practices, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers. MDwerks, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.