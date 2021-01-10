Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.65

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.65 and traded as high as $109.40. Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 27,813 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.60 million and a PE ratio of 28.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.65.

In other news, insider J B. Annear bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

About Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

