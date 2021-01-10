Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several research firms recently commented on CFXTF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

