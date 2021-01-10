Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of CLR opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 32.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

