Contrasting Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colliers International Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 1.15 $102.90 million $2.57 33.89 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.07 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.27% 12.41% 2.16% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management, valuation, property marketing, and research services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and non-profit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, it offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services. Further, the company provides corporate solutions, such as business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, it offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

