Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 406110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

CTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.