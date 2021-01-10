Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to $2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $2.10 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CPPMF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

