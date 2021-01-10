CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CLGX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.55.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

