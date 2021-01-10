Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.