Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporación América Airports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corporación América Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

NYSE CAAP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $600.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.