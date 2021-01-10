Cortex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.77 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $42.17 million and $16.77 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 109.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00330948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.48 or 0.03950042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

