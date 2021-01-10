Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Several research firms recently commented on CJREF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

