COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CICOF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICOF)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.