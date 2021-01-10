Craig Hallum Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MaxLinear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,231.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxLinear by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.