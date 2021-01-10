Crane (NYSE:CR) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $206,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.