Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 574 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $199.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $199.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

