Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 646 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $403,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $334,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $55.49 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

