Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $127,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

ASML stock opened at $508.74 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $514.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.14 and a 200 day moving average of $398.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.