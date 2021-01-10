Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $138,000 Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

FTF stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.