Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $407,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $528,000.

FENY opened at $11.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

