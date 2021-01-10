Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.64. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.