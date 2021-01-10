Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

