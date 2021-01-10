Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 6,132 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $244.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

