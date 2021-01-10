Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.