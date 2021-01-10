Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €50.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.48 ($53.51).

BNP stock opened at €45.29 ($53.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.58 and a 200-day moving average of €37.15. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

