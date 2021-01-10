Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6796 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

