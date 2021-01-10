Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) to Underperform

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,980.00 on Friday. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,655.91 and a 52 week high of $2,980.00.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and parcel packaging.

