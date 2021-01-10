Credit Suisse Group Lowers Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

