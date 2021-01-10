Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$0.67.

TSE CR opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

