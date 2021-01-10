CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.