Critical Comparison: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Avaya alerts:

This table compares Avaya and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -23.67% 22.43% 1.53% Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 2 6 0 2.75 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avaya currently has a consensus price target of $20.94, suggesting a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and Touchpoint Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.87 billion 0.64 -$680.00 million $3.28 6.73 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 3.62 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya.

Volatility and Risk

Avaya has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avaya beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices. This segments unified communications and collaboration solutions enable organizations to provide their workers with a single application, or app, for all-channel calling, messaging, meetings, and team collaboration with the same ease of use as existing consumer apps; and contact center solutions enable customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value. Its communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, performance management, and third-party integration. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also provides business devices, such as IP-enabled handsets, multimedia devices, and video conferencing systems. Avaya Holdings Corp. sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company has a strategic collaboration with RingCentral, Inc. to accelerate the company's transition to the cloud. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.