Critical Review: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autodesk and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 6 16 0 2.58 Palantir Technologies 2 3 1 0 1.83

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $269.30, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 42.46%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61% Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 21.48 $214.50 million $1.50 213.23 Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Autodesk beats Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; and BuildingConnected, a construction management solution that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. The company also provides Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

