Critical Survey: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and 9 Meters Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.53 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$27.05 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -124.50% -68.96% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -258.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease. The company also develops NM-003, a proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for developing rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

