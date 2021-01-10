Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,333 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

Get Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) alerts:

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.