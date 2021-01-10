Cryptoindex.com 100 1-Day Volume Tops $9,866.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $34.72 million and $9,866.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.04223034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00318486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

