Cubiex (CBIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $343.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Cubiex has a market cap of $227,492.27 and $343.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Cubiex has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cubiex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 72,848,997 tokens. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.